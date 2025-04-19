Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Raahi slaps Aryan’s friend; Aryan creates drama

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Aryan (Ranndeep R Rai) manipulating his presence in the Kothari house by dividing the house and getting people to support him and go against Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi (Ardija Roy). The recent spat with Raahi over a servant also happened along the same lines. Aryan managed to get into the good books of Parag and Motibaa and this has gone in favour of him.

The upcoming episode will see Aryan hosting a party at home with his friends, which will create drama. The drunken friends of Aryan will misbehave with Raahi (Adrija Roy) when she will question about such a party happening in the house. When one of the friends will try to misbehave with her, she will slap him. Aryan will grow wild on seeing Raahi treat his friend badly. Anil will question Aryan and his intentions in the house, when he will see Aryan play an emotional game in front of Parag and Motibaa, tilting the entire scene to his favour.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.