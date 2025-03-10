Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Raahi’s emotional bidaai; Anupamaa feels lonely

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi’s (Adrija Roy) wedding happening after Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) gulped down her anger at Gautam and apologized to him. As we know, Prarthana did not speak the truth eventually and told the family that nothing about what was told about Gautam was true. This led to Parag Kothari (Rahil Azam) demanding an apology coming from Anupamaa. Anupamaa and even Ansh ended up apologizing to Gautam after which Prem and Raahi’s wedding happened. We also wrote about Anupamaa facing stick as the Kothari family’s heirloom went missing and Moti Baa accused Anupamaa of being careless.

The upcoming episode will see all being set for Raahi’s bidaai from Asha Kunj. It will be an emotional moment for both Anupamaa and Raahi where both will hug each other and will weep their hearts out. Ultimately, as a mother, it will be Anupamaa’s responsibility to not pour out her grief and happily perform the bidaai of her daughter. Ultimately, the bidaai will happen and Raahi will be gone. Anupamaa will stand alone on the roads near Asha Kunj, crying her heart out, holding on to the photo of Anuj and hugging it.

Will Anupamaa be able to handle her loneliness?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.