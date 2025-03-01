Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Raahi’s rendition of Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chobara; Anupamaa gets emotional

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Raahi (Adrija Roy) and Prem (Shivam Khajuria) all set to get married. As we know, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) has been having arguments and differences of opinion with Parag Kothari (Rahil Azam). However, Parag and Khyati believed that with the marriage happening, they would be successful in keeping Prem with them in the house. Amidst this, we saw the drama in the Shah house where Prem assumed Maahi to be Raahi owing to the latter wearing the former’s lehenga. Prem closed his eyes and pulled Maahi to the bed and was about to kiss her when Anupamaa saw the shocking incident that reminded her of her dreadful revelation in the past. We also saw Anupamaa giving her piece of advice, rather sternly to Maahi, asking her to keep away from Raahi’s happiness.

The upcoming episode will see the wedding muhurat approaching with the Kotharis coming in a grand procession to the wedding venue. Prem will be seen all excited, dancing inside the vehicle in which he will be seated. Raahi will have an emotional moment with her mother when she will be seen dancing and humming to the number’ Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chobara’, in which she will recollect all her happy moments of the past with her mother. Anupamaa will be extremely moved by Raahi’s gesture and will be upset that she will have to let go of her dear daughter who is about to get married.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.