Anupamaa Update: Anupamaa gets shattered with the news of Samar's death

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa getting shattered on learning the tragedy about Samar's unfortunate death. Read this shattering news here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Oct,2023 11:00:17
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama that has been shown via destiny’s signs that something uncalled for and very tragic is going to happen. As we know, even while the Shah family was rejoicing in the development of Samar (Sagar Parekh) and Dimple (Nishi Saxena) expecting a baby, there were signs indicating that Samar not being safe. Anupamaa had tied the black thread on his leg to ward off obstacles. But the thread gave way when the men went to the restaurant to party.

We wrote about Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) having her final conversation with Samar as before dying, he came into his mother’s dreams for one last time and took a lot of promises from her. We wrote about the sequence being extremely emotional, with Samar bidding goodbye without Anupamaa realizing it.

The coming episode will see Anuj (Gaurav Khanna), Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey), Babuji and Paritosh entering the house with a defining silence and gloom on their faces. Anuj will reveal to Anupamaa that Samar is no more. However, Anupamaa and the ladies will assume it to be a prank and will scold them.

It will be shown that when Sonu shot the gun aiming at Anuj, Samar came in the way, took the bullet and died on the spot.

Anupamaa will not be ready to accept the tragic development and it will require a shaken Vanraj to control her and tell her that Samar is dead.

Anupamaa Ep 1062 3rd October Written Episode Update

Sonu aimed a gun at Anuj and shot. Samar saw it and ran towards Anuj to save him. Samar appeared in Anupamaa’s kitchen and asked her to feed him with Kheer. He thanked her and asked her to take care of Dimple and his unborn kid.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

