Anupamaa Update: Samar meets Anupamaa in her dream?

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Samar meeting Anupamaa for one last time, in her dreams. You have to see this emotional sequence.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Oct,2023 12:52:29
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Shah house about to face a huge tragedy that will shake them badly. As we know, the feelers in the show Anupamaa are pointing towards the death of Samar (Sagar Parekh). As we know, the Shah family is happy with the news of Dimple being pregnant. They rejoiced and united as one big family, and this made Samar and Dimple happy. However, the constant threat to Samar’s life worried Anupamaa.

As we know, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) got into a brawl with a youngster named Sonu at the restaurant they were partying in. We wrote about Anuj’s fight with the rude and aggressive youngster being a turning point in the plot, affecting Samar.

The coming episode will see Sonu shooting a bullet at Anuj and Samar running towards Anuj to save him.

The next moment Anupamaa will witness Samar near her kitchen window, all ready to eat her kheer. Anupamaa will be happy and will breathe a sigh of relief on seeing Samar. The mother-son interaction will be emotional to the core. Samar will tell Anupamaa to take care of his kid and help Dimple raise it. He will ask Anupamaa to not pamper the kid too much, and shower all her love on it. Anupamaa will feed Samar with some kheer. Samar will also be seen telling Anupamaa that even when death comes to take him, he will snatch a moment to eat his mother’s hand-made Kheer.

Anupamaa Ep 1061 2nd October Written Episode Update

Vanraj and Anupamaa shared their happiness at parents, and their eagerness to see their son Samar’s kid. Pakhi also expressed her desire to become a mother.

Is this Samar’s last interaction with Anupamaa?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

