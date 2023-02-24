Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Maaya (Chahat Pandey) taking the place of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) at the picnic along with Anu. Maaya has been dreaming big of a life with Anuj and Anu. And this trip has also given her a chance of showcasing herself more to Anuj.

On the other hand, Anupamaa is upset and worried about not getting in touch with Anuj. She is upset that she has not been able to go with them.

However, Anupamaa will soon face a bigger issue when Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will open his feelings before Anupamaa. He will tell her how life is again perfect with her coming into the house. Anupamaa will fume with anger and will tell Vanraj that she has moved on in life and is happy. She will give him the advice to be happy in his own marriage too.

Anupamaa will tell Vanraj that she will always be around him as a friend who is in need, but nothing more than that!!

