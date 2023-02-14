Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen the Shah family wriggling under the pressure and pain of Paritosh’s ill health. As we know, Paritosh (Aashish Mehrotra) has suffered a paralytic stroke, and the Shahs need to monitor him 24/7. A slight mistake by Samar will end up in Paritosh having a fall from the bed. This will make Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) all the more restless.

Meanwhile, Kinjal too is faced with issues of taking care of her kid and ailing husband, and also managing her work, as the family needs money.

Amidst this, the fact that Vanraj will not like the fact that Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) will be stuck with her shoot work even at the wee hours of the night, will trouble him. When Kavya will call Vanraj that she will come later the next day, Vanraj will fume. He will go to the shoot place and will create a scene by creating damage. He will also abuse Mohit (Amit Pachori) which will result in Kavya going through embarrassment. Mohit will eventually sack Kavya from her job.

Will Kavya forgive Vanraj?

