Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Anupamaa advises Vandana

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) being in a dilemma after Kunal (Mohit Malik) requests her to marry him and become the mother to Tara. As we know, Kunal worries over the final verdict of Tara’s custody as Soniya has vowed to take back her daughter.

We saw how Kunal talked about not believing in love, but deciding about marriage only for the sake of Tara. He was very honest in his request. Now, Vandana’s heart tells her to accept the offer and marry Kunal as she will get Tara for life. However, Vandana is worried about the society and her own family calling her self-centred.

Vandana will in the coming episode, be seen going to a temple to pray and ask God what she should do. Vandana will meet Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) at the temple who will advise her to listen to her heart.

Anupamaa will make Vandana touch her heart and decide. The only name that will come in Vandana’s mouth will be Tara. Anupamaa will tell Vandana not to fear anything and go ahead with her decision.

Vandana will also give her consent for marriage to Kunal. Kunal will be thankful to Vandana for the decision.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 102 1st December Written Episode Update

