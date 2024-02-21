Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kuldeep threatens Vandana

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) being told by Vedika of the scheming mentality of her father Kuldeep (Amit Behl). As we know, Kuldeep is responsible for Vani’s mental instability as he has been administering her with wrong medicines for years, which has affected her mental well-being. He also tried killing her, but Vedika intervened at the right time.

The coming episode will see Kuldeep threatening Vani (Chaitrali Gupte). Vani will get scared and will create a scene. Kuldeep will shed crocodile tears before Kunal, but Vandana will tell Kuldeep not to come to Vani’s room as her health is not fine. Kunal will get angry at the way Vandana talks to his father.

The episode to come will also see Kuldeep threatening Vandana and telling her not to come in the way of his family and not interfere in his plans. Vandana will be worried and will believe that Kuldeep is up to something drastic.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 180 20th February Written Episode Update

Vedika saw the shocking scene of Kuldeep trying to harm Vani. She stopped her father from doing any heinous act.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.