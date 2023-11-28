Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal and Vandana give Tara a grand welcome

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Tara being hospitalized after a bout of allergic symptoms. Also, her heart condition wherein she has a hole in her heart added to her health complications. Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) made Kunal (Mohit Malik) realize the grave mistake he was doing, and how the anger in him was controlling his goodness.

Now, Tara is fine and is about to be discharged. Kunal and Vandana talk about how Vandana needs to move away to have her own life at some point in time. Vandana tells Kunal that she will by herself walk away from their lives, when Kunal and Tara would get into a cute father-daughter relationship and do not need her.

The coming episode will see the Malhotra family grandly planning Tara’s welcome. They will host a celebration and this will make Tara very happy. She will cut the cake along with her father and Vandu Meme. Kunal and Vandana will dance too for Tara. The girl will be very happy with both her father and Meme being with her.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 98 27th November Written Episode Update

Vandana rushed Tara to the hospital. Kunal was brought to consciousness after which he too reached the hospital. The doctor gave Kunal and Vandana the news that Tara had a hold in her heart.

Will Tara’s happiness be short-lived?

