Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal and Vandana join hands to fight for Tara’s custody

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) welcoming Tara from the hospital with a grand celebration at home. However, the happy ambience was short-lived with Soniya (Leena Jumani) barging in and accusing Kunal of being a bad father. Soniya decided to take complete custody of Tara and expressed her decision to fight for it in court. This made Kunal and Vandana anxious.

The coming episode will see Kunal worrying over the custody case. The Malhotras will be seen praying to God to give them custody of Tara. Vandana will be worried too and Tara will be sad that both her father and mother do not love her.

Amidst this, Vandana will tell both Soniya and Kunal that they want the custody of Tara for their self-centred interests and both do not have genuine love for Tara.

However, Kunal will vow that he will not allow Tara to go back to Indraneel and Soniya.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 99 28th November Written Episode Update

Tara got better and was discharged from the hospital. Kunal and Vandana got her home. They planned to have a grand celebration for Tara’s return.

What will happen at the court?

