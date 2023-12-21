Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal brings Soniya to his house

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists and happy moments. While Kuldeep Malhotra aimed to stop the wedding of Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) from happening, the marriage was bound to happen. Amidst all odds, Kunal and Vandana got married. But destiny promises to give the newly-weds a tough time to come.

As we know, soon after the wedding, Kunal got the shocking news of Soniya (Leena Jumani) being beaten by Indro (Amit Pachori). Soniya came to the wedding venue and fainted after calling out Kunal’s name. Kunal went to her rescue and even rushed her to the hospital.

Soon, the coming track will see Soniya needing emotional support. Also, Kunal will fear another attack on her life. Hence he will not want to take any risk. He will take the big decision of bringing Soniya to the Malhotra house. Kunal will turn over-protective of Soniya in this phase.

Yes, Soniya and Vandana will stay under one roof for a brief time. This will be a tense moment for the viewers as they will get to see a lot of emotions flow through their favourite characters. As for Kunal, he has decided to marry Vandana for the sake of his daughter Tara. They have nurtured a loyal bond of friendship between them. But the fact also remains that Soniya is the first love of Kunal.

Kunal and Vandana got married. On the other hand, Soniya escaped from Indrajeet’s captivity and rushed to the wedding venue to seek help from Kunal.

Will Soniya’s presence ruin the future of Kunal and Vandana?

