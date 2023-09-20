Television | Spoilers

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Kunal offering Vandana the job of being his personal assistant. Read it here.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal Malhotra (Mohit Malik) snatching the self-respect of Vandana Karmarkar (Sayli Salunkhe) badly. He threw the Karmarkar family out of their house, after buying it. Vandana struggled to keep her old Athya and young nephew on the road, as they struggled for basic amenities. We saw how Vandana sneaked into the Malhotra house to beg Kunal for the house.

The coming episode will see the humiliating sequence wherein Vandana will be belittled all the more by Kunal. When Vandana will beg for the house, Kunal will make her write an acceptance note wherein he will give her the job of being his P.A. in Kanak Records. He will claim that every penny that she will earn will go towards the loan that he has given the family. Kunal will also state in the statement that the house still belongs to him, and that he has the right to give Vandana any kind of errand to run and she does not have an option to resign from the job.

Vandana will cry a lot but will write and sign on the papers. Kunal will give back her house key and this will be a big relief for Vandana.

Vandana felt dejected as she was not able to take care of the basic amenities that her family members needed, while they were on the streets. Her Athya struggled for a toilet while all in the family starved. Vandana was shocked as her father sent her a message about his arrival.

How will Vandana manage under the tyranny of Kunal?

