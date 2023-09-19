Television | Spoilers

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal Malhotra (Mohit Malik) showing his ruthless act of throwing Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) and her family out of their own house at the wee hours of the night. We saw the Karmarkar family struggle to evade the thunder and storm and stay homeless all through the night. While Vandana is being blamed by Anagha and Mrunal for their homeless state, Vandana is now forced to shoulder the responsibility of getting their house back before their father returns.

The coming episode will see the continuous struggle of the Karmarkar family on the road. They will face problems without the needed amenities of food, shelter and toilets. Vandana will be shocked to see the message from her father that he is returning home.

Vandana will be determined to get her house back before her father arrives. She will be seen stealthily getting into the Malhotra house to meet Kunal. She will enter the house with the hope and intention of doing anything that Kunal would ask for, in return for the house. She will be seen begging in front of Kunal to give her house back.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 29 18th September Written Episode Update

A ruthless Kunal threw the Karmarkar family out of their own house at night. As we know, he bought the house and threw the family out to seek revenge against Vandana.

What will Kunal ask Vandana to do?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the leads.