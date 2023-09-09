Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana gets harassed; Kunal comes to the rescue

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen exciting drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) witnessing Vaibhav (Karan Veer Mehra) having a great time with another girl, who is not Vandana. Kunal mustered up the courage and told Vandana about seeing Vaibhav with another girl. However, Kunal who has been oblivious of the problems that Karmarkars have been facing, will get to know through his sister Vedika that Vandana’s brother ran away from the house and that she is searching for a job.

The coming episode will see Vandana starting the new day with new hopes. She will have a job interview for a music label and will want to do well. Vandana will go to the job interview and will try to show her audio recording to the interviewer. But the man will eye her badly. When Vandana will tell him that she is single, he will want to get close to her.

Vandana will struggle to set herself free from the man. Kunal will also have a business meeting at the same time with the same music company. He will see Vandana coming out of the room with tears in her eyes. He will immediately understand and will go to thrash the man for misbehaving with Vandana.

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the leads.