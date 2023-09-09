Television | Spoilers

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana gets harassed; Kunal comes to the rescue

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Vandana getting harassed at the site of job interview. Kunal will be seen coming to her rescue.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Sep,2023 15:47:59
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana gets harassed; Kunal comes to the rescue 850033

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen exciting drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) witnessing Vaibhav (Karan Veer Mehra) having a great time with another girl, who is not Vandana. Kunal mustered up the courage and told Vandana about seeing Vaibhav with another girl. However, Kunal who has been oblivious of the problems that Karmarkars have been facing, will get to know through his sister Vedika that Vandana’s brother ran away from the house and that she is searching for a job.

The coming episode will see Vandana starting the new day with new hopes. She will have a job interview for a music label and will want to do well. Vandana will go to the job interview and will try to show her audio recording to the interviewer. But the man will eye her badly. When Vandana will tell him that she is single, he will want to get close to her.

Vandana will struggle to set herself free from the man. Kunal will also have a business meeting at the same time with the same music company. He will see Vandana coming out of the room with tears in her eyes. He will immediately understand and will go to thrash the man for misbehaving with Vandana.

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun strikes a deal with Banke Bihari 850089
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun strikes a deal with Banke Bihari
Titlie Spoiler: Titlie wants Garv to change himself 850085
Titlie Spoiler: Titlie wants Garv to change himself
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie vows to get back her daughter 850075
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie vows to get back her daughter
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets to know about Vinayak's deeds 850054
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets to know about Vinayak’s deeds
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj and Anupamaa in deep shock 849934
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj and Anupamaa in deep shock
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi questions Ishaan 849724
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi questions Ishaan

Latest Stories

Breaking! Tamil Producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran Booked For 16 Crores Fraud 850084
Breaking! Tamil Producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran Booked For 16 Crores Fraud
850062
Sonali Kulkarni Shines Bright In Elegant Yellow Anarkali Dress
Jawan Celeb Review: Vignesh Shivan calls it ‘Entertaining blast’, Arjun Kapoor hails SRK, and more 849929
Jawan Celeb Review: Vignesh Shivan calls it ‘Entertaining blast’, Arjun Kapoor hails SRK, and more
Sonam Bajwa exudes glam in a black bodycon maxi dress, see pics 850032
Sonam Bajwa exudes glam in a black bodycon maxi dress, see pics
Faisu takes birthday boy Shiv Thakare on a 'long drive' to unveil his inspiring story 849993
Faisu takes birthday boy Shiv Thakare on a ‘long drive’ to unveil his inspiring story
GQ India Best Dressed 2023: Mouni Roy steals the spotlight in a sexy navel-showing shimmering gown 850006
GQ India Best Dressed 2023: Mouni Roy steals the spotlight in a sexy navel-showing shimmering gown
Read Latest News