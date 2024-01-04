Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana showers her love on Mrunal and Tara

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) showering all her love on Tara. The sudden development of Mrunal getting pregnant with Vaibhav’s child, has created shockwaves. Vijay has thrown Mrunal out of the house. Even while Vandana cannot forget whatever Mrunal has done for her, she is moved to see Mrunal’s condition. On the other hand, Soniya (Leena Jumani) has made it very clear to Vandana that she will send her out of Kunal’s life soon. We also wrote bout the upcoming dance competition at Tara’s school in which Soniya is eager to participate along with her daughter. But Tara has asked Vandana to take part with her.

The coming episode will see Vandana begging in front of Kunal (Mohit Malik) to allow her to take Mrunal into the house. Vandana will be seen taking care of Mrunal like her mother. Tara will also get the soothing company of Vandana. Vandana will shower all her motherly love on Tara as well as Mrunal. This undying spirt of motherhood in Vandana will irk Soniya, as it has formed a strong bond between Vandana and Tara.

This will be a very emotional sequence to watch.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 134 3rd January Written Episode Update

Vandana promised Kunal that she would not give any room for complaints as the mother of Tara.

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.