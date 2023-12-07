Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana’s morphed vulgar video goes viral

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) deciding to get married for the sake of Tara. However, in the absence of Kunal, Vandana’s life has become miserable. She is taunted and abused for her decision to marry, by her family as well as Kunal’s family. To make matters worse, we saw how Mrunal joined hands with Soniya to make Vandana’s life miserable and stop the wedding from happening.

We wrote about Soniya threatening Vandana and telling her not to marry Kunal and get away from him. However, Vandana revolted and asked her to mind and take care of her life.

The coming episode will see Soniya and Mrunal playing a dirty game. They will morph a lady’s vulgar video with Vandana’s face and will make the video viral. Kunal’s family and even the Karmarkar family will see the video. Vandana will get humiliated on the streets, and will be shown the dirty video of hers.

Things will go astray when a few rowdies will tease Vandana on the road and will try to get physical with her.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 107 6th December Written Episode Update

Vandana kicked Mrunal out of the house. Mrunal wanted to seek revenge and joined hands with Soniya and told Soniya about the truth of Vandana marrying Kunal.

What will happen now?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.