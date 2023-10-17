Television | Spoilers

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Kunal saving Vandana from an accident. This will be a very important twist in the storyline.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) facing the repercussions of the big truth coming out, that she cannot conceive. Vaibhav (Karan Veer Mehra) has started to show his angst against Vandana and does not want to be with her. Sarita does not leave any stone unturned to tell Vandana that her son Vaibhav is capable of begetting children, but as a wife, Vandana is not. Sarita has also given indications to Vandana that she wants her grandchildren and Vaibhav cannot take the burden of her inability to conceive.

Vandana is heartbroken and does not know what to do. She pleads to get Vaibhav’s love and solace at this tough time. But Vaibhav is angry at her.

At this juncture, Vandana in the coming episode, will be seen setting out of her house and walking on the road. Vandana will be so devastated by the turnarounds in her marriage that she will not be in her senses. However, she will witness a small girl running out of her car and being in danger of getting knocked down under a vehicle. Vandana will run to save the kid. Kunal who will be travelling at the same place in his car, will spot Vandana’s desperate run in the middle of the road. He will be shocked to see the sight and will run towards Vandana. Kunal will not only save Vandana but also the little girl.

Vaibhav told his family, including Vandana about her being incapable of becoming a mother. Vaibhav also expresses his displeasure at the news and told Vandana that he has to suffer as he cannot become a father.

Will Vandana tell Kunal all her marital problems?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.