Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Neelam organizes a big party for Malishka and Rishi on Valentine’s Day. Malishka comes to meet Rishi and makes a shocking demand to him. Malishka asks Rishi to kiss her on Valentine’s day in front of the guest. Rishi gets shocked by the demand and refuses to do so.

Malishka gets angry at Rishi and makes him remember the promise that he made to her. Malishka mentions that she would wait for a kiss from him at the party. Rishi tells her ordeal to Lakshmi and asks if he can kiss her instead of Malishka. Lakshmi gets shocked and leaves the room. Later, Lakshmi finds a bag and a letter from Rishi. The latter gifts Lakshmi a dress for Valentine’s day party.

Now, in the coming episode, Lakshmi and Rishi make a grand entry at the party which makes Malishka, Neelam and others upset. However, Malishka asks Rishi to dance with him and she tries to get romantic with him. Meanwhile, Balwinder decides to seek revenge and hence enters Oberoi mansion to ruin Rishi and Lakshmi’s valentine’s party.

Will Lakshmi wear the dress gifted by Rishi?

