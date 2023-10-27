Bhagya Lakshmi: Is Lakshmi dead? 

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi and Rishi are found and soon rush to the hospital. The doctors treat both Lakshmi and Rishi. However, the doctor reveals a piece of sad news to the Oberoi family. He discloses that Rishi has slipped into a coma. The Oberoi family is shocked. Soon, Aayush makes a decision to find the culprit and get him/her punished. Neelam also supports Aayush’s decision.

Malishka disguises as a doctor and tries to kill Rishi. However, Neelam enters the room and fails Malishka’s plan. Later, Kiran learns that Malishka is behind Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi’s life and tries to warn her. However, when Malishka refuses to stop, Kiran plans to inform Neelam about Malishka being Rishi’s killer. Malishka soon kidnaps her mother to stop her from revealing the truth. Meanwhile, she heads to kill Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare).

In the coming episode, Malishka kills Lakshmi and goes home. Kiran questions her whether she has killed Lakshmi, Malishka reveals the truth and mentions that she has ended Lakshmi’s life which shocks Kiran. On the other hand, the family prays for Rishi and soon he wakes calling Lakshmi’s name.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 741 26th October 2023 Written Episode Update

