Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Karishma Overhears Kiran’s Conversation With Balwinder, Lakshmi Struggles

Zee TV’s popular show, Bhagya Lakshmi, continues to surprise the viewers with major twists and turns, featuring the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the production house Balaji Telefilms. Shalu threatens the nurse and makes her share about Lakshmi’s whereabouts. Shalu finds that Lakshmi has been kidnapped and is in the basement.

In the upcoming episode, you will witness an intriguing twist as Balwinder blames Neelam. In front of the police inspector in the station, Balwinder boldly blames Neelam for Lakshmi’s disappearance. He highlights that Neelam never accepts her as her daughter-in-law, making Neelam furious. Rishi also stands still and confused. Balwinder accuses Rishi and his family of Lakshmi’s disappearance.

On the other hand, Lakshmi hides in a room, but Daimaa follows her and enters the same room. Lakshmi struggles to save herself as her leg injury hurts her. She ties her wound tight while Daimaa attacks her. However, Lakshmi escapes in no time. Kiran informs Balwinder about Shalu discovering Lakshmi’s whereabouts. She highlights that Shalu will not stay quiet. Meanwhile, Karishma overhears Kiran’s conversation with Balwinder, leaving Kiran shocked.

Will Karishma find out about Malishka’s fake pregnancy and Lakshmi’s whereabouts?

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been ruling the heart for the last three and a half years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. The show revolves around Rishi, Lakshmi, and Malishka’s love triangle. The struggle to get together for Rishi and Lakshmi increases as Malishka conspires against them.