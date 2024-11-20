Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Kiran Tells Malishka To Spend Quality Time With Rishi, Shalu Warns Lakshmi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with interesting ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Kiran conspires against Lakshmi and plans to save Malishka with her pregnancy. Kiran asks Lakshmi to stay away from Rishi today.

In the upcoming episode, Kiran intensifies the scene, telling Malishka to spend quality time with Rishi. She advises her to take Rishi to her room today anyway and make him stay the whole night. This way, they can portray that Rishi had a physical relationship with Malishka. Malishka looks tensed, but she is ready to do anything.

Karishma taunts Lakshmi that Malishka is Rishi’s wife in front of the whole world, making her feel low. Lakshmi’s heart breaks seeing Rishi and Malishka dancing together at Kiran’s wedding anniversary. Shalu takes Lakshmi on one side and warns her about something fishy between Malishka and Balvinder. She highlights that something big is there between them, and they have to find out about it.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?