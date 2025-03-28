Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Claims Her Right On Rishi – How Will Malishka React?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been ruling with major twists and gripping storylines for the last three and a half years. The show continues to entertain the audience, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. Shalu is tense as Malishka tells her that Lakshmi will soon leave the house. On the other hand, Neel gets Anushka released from the servants’ captive.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka confronts Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) for getting close to Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). She taunts her that soon she will leave this house. However, Lakshmi corrects Malishka, asking her why she will leave him. She tells Malishka that she will not leave the house, leaving her shocked.

Lakshmi clarifies to Malishka that she loves Rishi and claims her right to him. Malishka is shocked, and her pissed face highlights her jealousy. On the other hand, Anushka mixes poison in the sweets with the intention of killing all the Oberoi family members. She becomes happy and says to herself that once housemates will eat these sweets, they will be dead forever.

Will Anushka and Malishka succeed in their cunning intentions, or is it time to expose the truth?

