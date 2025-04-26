Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Exposes Malishka’s Pregnancy Truth – How Will Rishi & Neelam React?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been ruling over hearts for the last three and a half years. The show continues to entertain the viewers with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Malishka takes a deep breath as the female police officer takes her DNA report.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka gets worried and asks Shanaya to bring the DNA reports from the police station so that all the proofs can vanish. Shanaya comes to the police station and asks about the reports but the police officer lies that she lost the reports which makes Shanaya happy. Shanaya returns home and informs Malishka that the female police officer lost the reports.

Malishka and Kiran take a deep breath and relax. Malishka expresses her happiness and says that she is safe now. But they are unaware of Shalu’s smart plan. Shalu comes to the police station after Shanaya leaves. She takes the reports, and the police tell her she arrived at the right time because Shanaya was here to take them.

Shalu returns with the reports in her hand and warns Kiran that now no one can stop her from exposing Malishka. Soon, Lakshmi comes in front of everyone and announces that Malishka’s child is not Rishi’s. Malishka tries to snatch the mic from Lakshmi, but she speaks the truth out loud, revealing Malishka’s pregnancy truth. Lakshmi says that Malishka is carrying not Rishi’s but Balwinder’s child. Hearing this, Neelam, Rishi, and others are shocked.

