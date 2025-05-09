Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Screams For Help – Will Rishi Be Able To Find Her?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the viewers with major ups and downs for the last three and a half years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. The audience can gear up for a high-voltage drama and gripping twists in the upcoming episode. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) finds herself trapped in the tunnel where Daimaa vows not to let her escape.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi tries to save herself from Daimaa and plans an escape. She meets a nurse and, joining her hands, asks her to help her escape. The nurse promises to help her. On the other hand, Shalu and Rano arrive near the basement where the nurse tells them that the door to the basement will open only with a key.

Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) also desperately searches for Lakshmi and comes near the basement. Shalu calls Rishi, informing him about Lakshmi’s whereabouts. She tells him that Lakshmi is locked in the basement at the same time as Lakshmi escapes herself from the basement. She sees Rishi through the window and screams for help. Rishi is shocked to hear Lakshmi’s voice.

Will Rishi be able to save Lakshmi before it gets too late?

