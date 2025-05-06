Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi To Be Saved From Abortion?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last three and a half years. The show features major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. In Lakshmi’s disappearance scene, Shalu gets to know the shocking truth.

In Bhagya Lakshmi, witnesses a high-voltage drama where Lakshmi’s abortion is being done by Malishkha, and Lakshmi does not even know that all this is being done forcefully to her.

But now there will be an interesting twist in the story, Lakshmi’s sister Shalu comes to know that Lakshmi is in trouble, she reaches the hospital and finds out from the nurse where Lakshmi is.

The nurse says that Lakshmi is in the basement and she is getting an abortion at the hands of Daimaa.

Lakshmi’s sister Shalu is shocked to hear all this and starts worrying about Lakshmi.

Will Lakshmi be able to save her child’s life?

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been ruling the heart for the last three and a half years, with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. The struggle to get together for Rishi and Lakshmi increases as Malishka conspires.