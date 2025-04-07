Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi To Expose Malishka – Will This Bring Rishi & Lakshmi Close?

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years with major dramas and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) discovers Malishka’s pregnancy truth. Neelam confronts Lakshmi, and she gives her a shocking update. On the other hand, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Malishka’s dance make Lakshmi jealous.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi and Lakshmi get close in an emotional moment. Lakshmi tells Rishi that sometimes the truth is in front of them, but they fail to see it. On the other hand, Shanaya praises Malishka, saying Malishka’s charm is such that even Rishi cannot resist. Malishka looks happy, while Lakshmi tells Rishi that she will be with him. Kiran witnesses Rishi and Lakshmi together and considers separating as they cannot come close.

Lakshmi shares with Rishi that if she has not done anything wrong but whatever has been done wrong, she will recover everything. After the emotional moment with Rishi, Lakshmi calls all the family members into a room. She announces that today, she will expose the truth and threatens Malishka, highlighting that whatever she has been hiding from everyone until now, she will expose her, leaving everyone curious while Malishka worries.

