Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Confronts Lakshmi, Shalu’s Warning To Malishka

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years. The show continues to entertain the audience with interesting twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Shalu prays for Aayush, and Neelam consoles Karishma, asking her to hold good.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka makes Rishi feel guilty, pretending to be ill. Rishi returns to the hospital. Lakshmi bumps into Rishi, where he saves her from falling down on the floor. Rishi and Lakshmi look into each other’s eyes, creating a critical moment. On the other hand, Shalu meets Anushka in jail, where she threatens Shalu that she won’t ever let her unite with Aayush. Shalu looks fierce and all set to deal with Anushka.

Later, Shalu comes to the hospital, where she indulges in an argument with Malishka. Shalu makes it clear to Malishka that she is not Lakshmi and that she will bear her tantrums. But she is Shalu, not her sister, so Malishka has to keep herself within limits, leaving Malishka devastated.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?