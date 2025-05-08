Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Gets Arrested – How Will He Save Lakshmi?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last three and a half years. The show continues to rule with high-voltage drama in every episode, featuring Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi struggles to save her life from the cunning Daimaa.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi asks the police inspector to check the CCTV footage of the hospital to find out about Lakshmi’s whereabouts. However, the inspector becomes offensive and warns Rishi, highlighting that he cannot talk rudely to him. He also tells Rishi that he is trying to teach him his work. Rishi tries to calm him, but the inspector asks Hawaldar to arrest Rishi.

As Rishi gets arrested and Shalu tries to find Lakshmi, Aayush arrives at the police station. He talks with the inspector and manipulates him with his words. The inspector leaves Rishi, and they start their search to find Lakshmi.

It will be interesting to see how Rishi will reach Lakshmi, and will Rishi find out about Lakshmi’s pregnancy?

