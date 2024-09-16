Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Plans To Reunite With Lakshmi, Malishka Conspires

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three years and continues to rule over hearts. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Malishka joins hands with Balwinder to eliminate Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) from Rishi’s (Rohit Suchanti) life. On the other hand, Anushka worries as she thinks she may lose Aayush because of Shalu.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi joins Lakshmi in the kitchen, and they come close. In the romantic, intense moment, Rishi plans to reunite with Lakshmi and asks her if she will give him another chance and live with him. Lakshmi stays silent, but her action says yes. However, Malishka again comes up with a master plan. She reveals her Jack in front of Karishma, Kiran, and Anushka, highlighting that she will get rid of her problem very soon because Balwinder has returned.

On the other hand, Aayush gets jealous of Anushka’s brother, who is trying to impress Shalu. He expresses his concern with Rishi, who consoles him, and in frustration, Aayush shares that Anushka’s brother is not good for Shalu.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?