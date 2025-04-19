Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu Finds DNA Report, Lakshmi Warns Malishka

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last three and a half years with interesting twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Shalu heads out to take Malishka’s child’s DNA report.

In the upcoming episode, Shalu arrives at the hospital and asks the nurse about Malishka’s child’s DNA report. The nurse instructs her that the reports are on the reception table. Meanwhile, Rishi and Aayush drink juice, which makes them drunk as Anushka spikes their drink. Lakshmi is shocked to notice this.

Shalu finds the DNA report and is determined to expose Malishka. Lakshmi brings Rishi to the bedroom, where Rishi tells Lakshmi that he can see Harleen in Lakshmi, which makes them laugh. Meanwhile, Malishka confronts Lakshmi, asking if she is trying to steal Rishi from her. Lakshmi warns Malishka that she should not try to come between a husband and a wife, leaving Malishka angry.

