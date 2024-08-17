Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi Becomes Victim Of Gas Blast, Rishi Goes Uncontrollable

Zee TV’s popular serial Bhagya Lakshmi has entered a high drama. According to the show’s story, Neelam has vowed to evict Lakshmi from the house. Apart from this, Malishka Aanchal and Karishma plan to remove Lakshmi from Rishi’s life. Neelam advises Malishka to form an unbreakable bond with Paro so that Paro does not face any problems even if Lakshmi is evicted. However, Malishka does not have a plan to make Lakshmi homeless; instead, she wants to remove her from the world.

In the upcoming episode, Paro, Rohan, Ayush, and Rishi share a heartwarming moment together. As Lakshmi arrives, the family bond is palpable. When Paro asks her mother to make Malpua, it’s a simple yet touching request. How can Lakshmi ignore her daughter’s demand? She turns towards the kitchen. Aanchal and Karishma observe this, and they inform Malshika about it.

In the next scene, Malshika reaches the kitchen before Lakshmi and tamper with the gas cylinder. A sense of impending danger fills the air. A massive explosion occurs in the kitchen when Lakshmi lights a match to light the gas. Hearing the sound of the blast, Rishi rushes to the kitchen and manages to get Lakshmi out. But, according to Malishka, Lakshmi’s pulse stops after learning that Rishi has become uncontrollable.

Bhagya Lakshmi tells the story of Lakshmi, whose life takes a dramatic turn when she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. Her world shatters when she discovers the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s relationship with another woman. As a result, Rishi and Lakshmi are now separated. Will fate intervene to reunite them?