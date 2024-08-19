Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Oh No! Lakshmi Requests Rishi To Stay Away From Her

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the viewers witness interesting ups and downs in the lives of Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). Malishka plans to harm Lakshmi by unplugging the gas pipe from the cylinder, leading to a blast. Rishi saves Lakshmi. However, Neelam gets angry. Neelam highlights that their plan should not involve Paro, and most importantly, they shouldn’t do anything wrong in the house that may affect Paro physically, emotionally, or mentally.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka gets irritated with Lakshmi, and she decides to remove her from Rishi’s life as soon as possible. Later, Lakshmi goes into the kitchen to cook food. Once again, Rishi and Lakshmi encounter each other alone. They indulge in heated arguments over their topic. Rishi, getting emotional, questions Lakshmi if she really wishes him to stay away from her life. Lakshmi agrees with him. Rishi confirms by asking if she has thought about what she said. With a heavy heart, Lakshmi bluntly reveals that she is requesting him to stay away from her after thinking a lot. Hearing this, Rishi feels heartbroken, and his eyes teared up, leaving him devastated.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?