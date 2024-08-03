Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Oh No! Lakshmi Taunts, Rishi Cries Bitterly

Ekta Kapoor, under her production house, Balaji Telefilms, produced Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi. The audience sees nail-biting twists in Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) life. During the courtroom drama, Neelam blames Lakshmi for Paro’s life being in danger. She also emphasizes that Lakshmi has nothing with her while Neelam can give Paro, her family, mom-dad, and luxury. However, Lakshmi claims that Neelam’s statement is not true because Rishi and Lakshmi are not divorced, and his marriage with Malishka is illegal.

In the upcoming episode, the Judge decides to give the final verdict after the break. Malishka panics as she comes out of the courtroom. She expresses her concern that Lakshmi may win and everything will slip from her hand. But her mother and Karishma console Malishka.

On the other hand, Rishi hugs Aayush and plays with him, expressing his happiness. But Aayush and Dadi look clueless. Rishi highlights that Lakshmi called herself his wife, and Rishi and Malishka’s marriage is illegal, which means Lakshmi will live with him. The three of them rejoice with happiness.

However, Lakshmi and Rishi meet outside the courtroom, and Lakshmi taunts Rishi, which upsets him. Rishi starts crying bitterly while Lakshmi tries to console him, but she refrains.

