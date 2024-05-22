Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Karishma Demands Paro’s DNA Test From Rishi, Malishka Shocked

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, allows fans to gear up for interesting drama. As seen so far, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) comes to the Oberoi house with Paro, where Karishma is shocked to see Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Shalu. She also learns the truth that Paro is Lakshmi’s daughter. Later, she pushes Shalu out of the house. But Shalu didn’t let that pass, and she backfired at Karishma. On the other hand, Rishi fights with Lakshmi not to take Paro away from him.

In the upcoming episode, you will see major drama when Rishi consistently tries to make everyone believe that Paro is his daughter. However Karishma makes it clear to Rishi that Paro is not his daughter as Lakshmi was not pregnant when she left the home. While Malishka also confronts Rishi. Later Karishma demands Paro’s DNA test to prove that Paro is not Rishi’s daughter which leaves Malishka worried as she knows that truth.

As the drama unfolds, a shocking truth is about to be revealed in the upcoming episodes. The mysterious Rohan is none other than Rishi and Lakshmi’s long-lost son, who was believed to be lost in an incident. The audience is left on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the moment when this significant truth is unveiled.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?