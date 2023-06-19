Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi and Rishi get trapped in outhouse

Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, has kept viewers hooked on its ongoing episodes by unfolding exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Vikrant speaks to Lakshmi, wherein the latter apologizes to him on Rishi’s behalf. Vikrant understands Lakshmi’s point of view. He agrees to take his relationship with Lakshmi forward and forget the entire drama with him. Vikrant agrees to the engagement, and this irks Rishi. Soon, the family gears up for Vikrant and Lakshmi’s engagement.

Rishi is determined to stop Vikrant and Lakshmi’s engagement hence he asks the family members to watch an unseen video to prove Vikrant is a wrong man. Rishi asks Aayush to play a video, which is important evidence against Vikrant. While Aayush plays the video, Vikrant fears being exposed. However, he fails to expose Vikrant as Saloni deletes the video on time. Finally, Vikrant and Lakshmi get engaged.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi goes to outhouse bring a missing item that she needs to give to panditji. Rishi follows her and tries to speak to her. Lakshmi ignores him. While Lakshmi tries to find the item, the ceiling starts falling. Lakshmi pulls Rishi towards her and saves him. The damaged ceiling of the outhouse starts collapsing which puts Rishi and Lakshmi’s lives in danger.

What will happen next? Will Rishi and Lakshmi get saved?

