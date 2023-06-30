Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi breaks down witnessing Rishi's severe injuries

Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, during a peaceful puja ceremony at Rishi’s home, a series of inauspicious incidents unfold, sending chills down Lakshmi’s spine. The occurrences create a deep concern in Lakshmi’s heart for Rishi’s well-being. Lakshmi breaks down and discloses the same to Aayush and Shalu.

Deeply concerned about Rishi’s mission to expose him, Vikrant devises a sinister plan to halt his progress. To eliminate Rishi, Vikrant plans Rishi’s accident. As Rishi leaves the temple, unaware of the impending danger, tragedy strikes when a speeding truck collides with his car, resulting in a devastating accident. The impact leaves Rishi’s life in danger.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi and Aayush venture out searching for Rishi. Their worst fears became a reality when they discovered Rishi lying unconscious and severely injured. Lakshmi fails to hold back her emotions and breaks down. Aayush and Lakshmi rush Rishi to the hospital and pray for his recovery. During the chaos, Aayush also informs the family members about the unfortunate incident.

What will happen next? Will Rishi survive this tragic accident?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!