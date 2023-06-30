ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi breaks down witnessing Rishi's severe injuries

Lakshmi and Aayush venture out searching for Rishi. Their worst fears became a reality when they discovered Rishi lying unconscious and severely injured in Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 Jun,2023 11:12:20
Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, during a peaceful puja ceremony at Rishi’s home, a series of inauspicious incidents unfold, sending chills down Lakshmi’s spine. The occurrences create a deep concern in Lakshmi’s heart for Rishi’s well-being. Lakshmi breaks down and discloses the same to Aayush and Shalu.

Deeply concerned about Rishi’s mission to expose him, Vikrant devises a sinister plan to halt his progress. To eliminate Rishi, Vikrant plans Rishi’s accident. As Rishi leaves the temple, unaware of the impending danger, tragedy strikes when a speeding truck collides with his car, resulting in a devastating accident. The impact leaves Rishi’s life in danger.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi and Aayush venture out searching for Rishi. Their worst fears became a reality when they discovered Rishi lying unconscious and severely injured. Lakshmi fails to hold back her emotions and breaks down. Aayush and Lakshmi rush Rishi to the hospital and pray for his recovery. During the chaos, Aayush also informs the family members about the unfortunate incident.

What will happen next? Will Rishi survive this tragic accident?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News