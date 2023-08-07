Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi refuses to marry Vikrant

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Neelam gets angry at Shalu, Bani, and Aayush for their various acts to stop Lakshmi and Vikrant’s wedding. Hence, he makes a firm decision. She locks Shalu, Bani, and Aayush in a room until the wedding ends.

Lakshmi and Vikrant again come to the dais to complete the wedding procedure. However, Sonali mistakenly drops the kalash which shocks the pandit. He reveals it to be an inauspicious moment and asks the couple to begin the wedding procedure. Vikrant gets shocked and refuses to do so. Lakshmi and the family find Vikrant’s behaviour weird.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi and Vikrant took an unexpected pause as Lakshmi became stunned with fear for Rishi’s safety. After completing five wedding vows, a sudden realization struck her, leaving her distraught. Amidst the joyous ceremony, Lakshmi bravely interrupted the proceedings to reveal the danger looming over Rishi’s life. However, Karishma, who believed it to be a mere act to stop the wedding, got angry at Lakshmi. The latter sought the assistance of Neelam, pleading with her to understand the urgency of the situation and allow her to go to save Rishi.

OMG! Will Lakshmi save Rishi’s life?

