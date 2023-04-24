Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi risks her life to save Shalu

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Lakshmi prepares for the meeting with Rishi. Shalu and Aayush enter the room and decide to talk to Lakshmi. Shalu mentions that she doesn’t want Lakshmi to marry Vikrant. However, Lakshmi asks them to promise they won’t stop her marriage with Vikrant. The two are forced to promise Lakshmi.

Lakshmi comes to the parliament for a meeting. However, at the entrance, she bumps into a man who places a bomb in her bag. She heads towards the security check-in, but before that, she opens her bag and gets shocked to find a bomb. Lakshmi decides to alert the security people, but soon, the man warns her to stop and follow his orders.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi meets an old man to whom she informs about the bomb. Soon, she learns that he is also one of the aids of the terrorist gang. Lakshmi refuses to fulfill their wish, but the terrorist kidnaps Shalu. Lakshmi learns about Shalu being kidnapped. She risks her life to save Shalu’s life.

What will happen next? Will Lakshmi manage to save her sister?

