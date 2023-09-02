Television | Spoilers

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, entertains audiences with engaging drama. According to the storyline, Lakshmi comes to the Oberoi mansion along with Shalu. However, Karishma stops her from entering the house. Soon, she starts insulting her but Shalu takes a stand for her sister. Saloni comes and drags Lakshmi out of the house. She reveals to Lakshmi that Neelam will leave the house if she enters. Lakshmi gets shocked and decides to leave again. However, Virendra and Dadi stop Lakshmi.

Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) continues to beg Virendra and Dadi to let her go so that Neelam can change her decision and stay in the Oberoi mansion. However, Dadi asks her to stay silent. When Neelam starts to leave, Dadi brings her bag too. She mentions leaving the house along with Neelam. The latter feels bad and changes her decision. Dadi manages to stop Neelam and Lakshmi from leaving the mansion.

In the coming episode, Malishka and Neelam decide to head out for the wedding shopping. However, before leaving Neelam asks Malishka to put toran (decorative door hanging). While Malishka puts the toran, Lakshmi helps her. As soon as Malishka tries to come down the stairs, she slips and falls. Lakshmi holds Malishka and saves her from getting hurt.

Will Malishka show gratitude towards Lakshmi?

