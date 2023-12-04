Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi to be dragged to mental asylum  

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) get ready for the Diwali Puja. However, Malishka scares Lakshmi, who then refuses to perform the ‘aarti’. Rishi lights a camphor on his palm and seeks a promise from Lakshmi. Lakshmi promises Rishi that she won’t fear fire. The family burst crackers and Rishi brings Lakshmi there. Malishka thinks of executing her plan.

Malishka shares her evil plan against Lakshmi with Sonal. Later, according to the plan, Sonal takes Lakshmi to Malishka. Lakshmi falls for Malishka’s ploy and puts the firecracker strings around her neck. Rishi is worried when Lakshmi is nowhere to be found. Ayush suspects Malishka for hatching a conspiracy. Malishka executes her evil plan. Rishi saves Lakshmi as her dupatta catches fire and everyone sees the firecrackers stuck in her dress. Later, the doctor and the police come to the Oberoi house.

In the coming episode, the doctor and police decide to take Lakshmi to mental asylum for her treatment. However, Lakshmi refuses to go alone and asks Rishi to join him. Meanwhile, Rishi stops the police and doctors from taking Lakshmi away from her. While the two separate, they get emotional. Post Lakshmi’s exit, Neelam learns that this was Malishka’s plan.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 780 3 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Rishi saves Lakshmi as her dupatta catches fire and everyone sees the firecrackers stuck in her dress. Later, the doctor and the police come to the Oberoi house.