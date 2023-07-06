Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka confronts Saloni about suspicious drink

Zee TV’s show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Vikrant instructs Saloni to carry out his orders while he sets off to kill Rishi. Unbeknownst to Vikrant, a twist awaits him as Saloni arrives at the location. To her utter surprise, she finds the police present at the scene. The sudden appearance of the police leaves Saloni in a state of shock.

Saloni hands Malishka a spiked drink. Malishka consumes the drink and soon feels uneasy and rushes to the washroom. Unbeknownst to her, disguised as a doctor, Vikrant cunningly enters the room. Vikrant attempts to strangle Rishi. However, the latter wakes up and pushes Vikrant. He gets hurt on his head and falls unconscious. Rishi, feels dizzy and faints.

In the coming episode, Saloni comes to the room and gets shocked to see Vikrant unconscious. She tries to wake him up, but soon Malishka comes into the room. Malishka confronts Saloni about the drink she had given her earlier. Suspicious of its contents, Malishka accuses Saloni of tampering with the drink, certain that something was added to it. Saloni finds herself at a loss for words as she fears getting exposed.

What will happen next? Will Malishka witness Vikrant unconscious on the ground?

