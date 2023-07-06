ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka confronts Saloni about suspicious drink

Malishka confronts Saloni about the drink she had given her earlier. Suspicious of its contents, Malishka accuses Saloni of tampering with the drink in Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 Jul,2023 13:52:08
Zee TV’s show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Vikrant instructs Saloni to carry out his orders while he sets off to kill Rishi. Unbeknownst to Vikrant, a twist awaits him as Saloni arrives at the location. To her utter surprise, she finds the police present at the scene. The sudden appearance of the police leaves Saloni in a state of shock.

Saloni hands Malishka a spiked drink. Malishka consumes the drink and soon feels uneasy and rushes to the washroom. Unbeknownst to her, disguised as a doctor, Vikrant cunningly enters the room. Vikrant attempts to strangle Rishi. However, the latter wakes up and pushes Vikrant. He gets hurt on his head and falls unconscious. Rishi, feels dizzy and faints.

In the coming episode, Saloni comes to the room and gets shocked to see Vikrant unconscious. She tries to wake him up, but soon Malishka comes into the room. Malishka confronts Saloni about the drink she had given her earlier. Suspicious of its contents, Malishka accuses Saloni of tampering with the drink, certain that something was added to it. Saloni finds herself at a loss for words as she fears getting exposed.

What will happen next? Will Malishka witness Vikrant unconscious on the ground?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

