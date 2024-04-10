Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi Falls In Danger, Lakshmi Gets Unconscious

The popular television show on Zee TV, Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few days. As seen so far, Ranjeet kidnaps Lakshmi and takes her in a car to a new place. On the other hand, Rishi takes Parvati with him to find Lakshmi.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 907 10th April Spoiler

In the coming episode, the viewers will see that Shalu runs from police station looking for Parvati and she gets know she is with Rishi and they are at Ranjeet’s place to save Lakshmi. On the other hand, Ranjeet forces Lakshmi to tie the knot with him, but she refuses to do so.

Soon, Rishi enters the scene and beats up all the goons. With Ranjeet’s tricky plot, he catches Rishi and takes a knife to kill him. Lakshmi safeguards Parvati and rushes to save Rishi, but she gets unconscious as she bumps into the wall. However, before Ranjeet can do anything, police officers enter the scene, saving Rishi with the help of Malishka. In contrast, Pandit Ji shares with Neelu that the person who has been saving Rishi can only save this time for Neelam.

Will Ranjeet leave Lakshmi this time? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.