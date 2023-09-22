Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi puts garland around Lakshmi’s neck

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Dadi tells Neelam that she has selected a guy named Rishi for Lakshmi. While Neelam and Malishka are happy with the news, Lakshmi is shocked. Meanwhile, Shalu and Bani meet Rishi and inform him about the new guy in Lakshmi’s life. However, via their words, the two try to make Rishi realize his feelings for Lakshmi.

Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Malishka’s engagement ceremony begins. However, Rishi remembers his happy moments with Lakshmi and decides to take a step. Rishi comes to speak to Lakshmi. He holds Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) hand and confesses love to her in front of the family. Malishka, Neelam, and others are shocked by Rishi’s confession.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi rejects Rishi’s proposal which hurts Rishi and he decides to go ahead with his marriage with Malishka. Rishi and Malishka get ready in their bridal avatar. However, just before the wedding ritual begins, Rishi goes to Lakshmi and makes her wear the ring. He also brings a garland and puts it around her neck. Rishi’s actions shock the family members.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 708 22nd September 2023 Written Episode Update

Is this a dream or reality?