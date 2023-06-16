Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant agrees to get engaged to Lakshmi

Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, a riveting storyline has taken an unexpected turn, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. As per the plot, Rishi fails to find Saloni in Vikrant’s room. In front of the entire family members, Rishi faces embarrassment. However, he announces his decision and mentions that he will never let Lakshmi marry Vikrant as he is not the right guy for her.

Vikrant gets angry with Rishi’s allegations and refuses to marry Lakshmi. He asks Rishi to apologize first, and in return, he completes his engagement ceremony. However, Rishi refuses to apologize, and Vikrant goes out. Rishi asks Lakshmi to trust him, but he is shocked when she refuses and agrees to marry Vikrant. However, Rishi vows not to let the engagement take place.

In the coming episode, Vikrant speaks to Lakshmi, wherein the latter apologizes to him on Rishi’s behalf. Vikrant understands Lakshmi’s point of view. He agrees to take his relationship with Lakshmi forward and forget the entire drama with him. Vikrant agrees to the engagement, and this irks Rishi. Soon, the family gears up for Vikrant and Lakshmi’s engagement. Rishi decides to stop it.

What will happen next? Will Rishi manage to stop the engagement ceremony?

