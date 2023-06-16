ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant agrees to get engaged to Lakshmi

Vikrant speaks to Lakshmi, and the latter apologizes to him on Rishi’s behalf. Vikrant agrees for the engagement, and this irks Rishi in Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 Jun,2023 12:51:09
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant agrees to get engaged to Lakshmi

Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, a riveting storyline has taken an unexpected turn, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. As per the plot, Rishi fails to find Saloni in Vikrant’s room. In front of the entire family members, Rishi faces embarrassment. However, he announces his decision and mentions that he will never let Lakshmi marry Vikrant as he is not the right guy for her.

Vikrant gets angry with Rishi’s allegations and refuses to marry Lakshmi. He asks Rishi to apologize first, and in return, he completes his engagement ceremony. However, Rishi refuses to apologize, and Vikrant goes out. Rishi asks Lakshmi to trust him, but he is shocked when she refuses and agrees to marry Vikrant. However, Rishi vows not to let the engagement take place.

In the coming episode, Vikrant speaks to Lakshmi, wherein the latter apologizes to him on Rishi’s behalf. Vikrant understands Lakshmi’s point of view. He agrees to take his relationship with Lakshmi forward and forget the entire drama with him. Vikrant agrees to the engagement, and this irks Rishi. Soon, the family gears up for Vikrant and Lakshmi’s engagement. Rishi decides to stop it.

What will happen next? Will Rishi manage to stop the engagement ceremony?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi get married
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi get married
Exclusive: Nitin Bhatia to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3
Exclusive: Nitin Bhatia to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3
Meet spoiler: Sarkar rescues Meet’s factory from auction
Meet spoiler: Sarkar rescues Meet’s factory from auction
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki exposes Shaurya as her kidnapper to Luthra family
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki exposes Shaurya as her kidnapper to Luthra family
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir makes a successful escape to marry Prachi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir makes a successful escape to marry Prachi
Meet spoiler: Meet gets Gunwanti arrested
Meet spoiler: Meet gets Gunwanti arrested
Latest Stories
Surya Namaskar is the best way to burn calories: Sharad Jagtiani
Surya Namaskar is the best way to burn calories: Sharad Jagtiani
Hailing Prabhas as Lord Ram- the celebration begins
Hailing Prabhas as Lord Ram- the celebration begins
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba gets to know Kiara’s secret
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba gets to know Kiara’s secret
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir’s plan to find his real father
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir’s plan to find his real father
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya ruins Anupamaa’s glorious moment
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya ruins Anupamaa’s glorious moment
Jasmin Bhasin’s mesmerizing pink pantsuit is class apart
Jasmin Bhasin’s mesmerizing pink pantsuit is class apart
Read Latest News