Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi are ALIVE post accident

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Virendra, Dadi, Shalu, Aayush, and Bani bring Lakshmi and Rishi to the temple. Soon, the couple exchange wedding vows and get married. Virendra and Dadi bless the couple and they head home. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) finally reunite and get time to spend some quality time.

Audiences witnessed the hot and sensuous romance of the newly married couple on the first night. Rishi and Lakshmi come to Lakshmi’s chachi’s house for her pag-phera rasam. During the rasam, chachi makes special food for the couple. Later, Aayush comes to meet the couple and gives them the gift given by Virendra. They find out that Virendra has given them honeymoon tickets as their wedding gift.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Lakshmi leave for their honeymoon. While they are on their way, Malishka devises an evil plan against them. Malishka drives a truck and plans their accident. She finally succeeds in her plan by killing Rishi and Lakshmi. However, soon audiences will learn that Rishi and Lakshmi are alive and are seen struggling to save themselves.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 734 18th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Aayush comes to meet the couple and gives them the gift given by Virendra. They find out that Virendra has given them honeymoon tickets as their wedding gift.