Loyal viewers of Bigg Boss 16 witnessed Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia taking an exit from the show. Soon, Bigg Boss announces Archana, Shiv, Stan, Priyanka and Shalin as the top 5 of the house and keeps only one room of 6 open for them to sleep together for the rest of the week.

Now, in the coming episode, Krushna Abhishek enters the house to entertain the top 5 of this season and have some fun conversations. Krushna starts with Shalin and says, ‘Kya acting karta hai yaar tu, oops I forgot to use over’. He then comments on Shiv, ‘Mandali ka neta, group hi nahi hai toh mukhiya kis baat ka? MC is ka toh mukhiya hi kat gaya.’

Krushna also gear up for his honeymoon with Bigg Boss. When Archana Gautam instructs him to have milk from the same glass as BB, Krushna jokes, “Kya baat hai! Aaj naagin doosro ko doodh pila rahi hai.”

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.