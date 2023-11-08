Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma engage in fierce fight

Bigg Boss 17 has been nothing short of sensational, with contestants constantly providing fans with high-voltage drama, intense conflicts, and emotional rollercoasters. In an upcoming episode, tensions reached their peak as Abhishek Kumar’s remarks about Aishwarya Sharma’s work ethic led to an explosive feud between him and Aishwarya’s husband, Neil Bhatt. The drama didn’t end there, as Aishwarya herself got entangled in the chaos, setting off a fiery exchange of words.

The episode started with Abhishek Kumar expressing his opinion about Aishwarya’s contributions to the house, suggesting that she does less work compared to other contestants on the reality show. This seemingly innocent remark quickly snowballed into a heated argument between Abhishek and Neil, as he came to his wife’s defense.

However, the drama didn’t end with Abhishek and Neil’s confrontation. Aishwarya decided to confront Abhishek personally. She did not mince her words, labeling Abhishek as a ‘chamcha’ and accusing him of constantly buttering up people within the Bigg Boss house. This direct approach from Aishwarya only added more fuel to the already raging fire.

Another contestant, Ankita, who has also had her share of disputes during the season, couldn’t hold back her frustration at Aishwarya’s choice of words. In response to Aishwarya’s comments, Ankita retorted, saying, “Tameez se baat karna sikho. bass ek hi chiz karna aata hai.”

This isn’t the first time Ankita found herself in a heated exchange with Aishwarya. A few days prior, she had a confrontation with Aishwarya after the latter picked a fight with Vicky Jain. In the heat of the moment, Aishwarya had called Sharma ‘chudail’ and ‘pagal’. In response, Aishwarya herself used the term ‘chudail’ to describe Ankita Lokhande.