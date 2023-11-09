Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande uses her special power against Aishwarya and Neil

Bigg Boss 17 house continues to captivate the audience, a recent episode brought with it an unexpected and spine-tingling twist. In a game-changing moment, Bigg Boss himself bestowed a special power upon three contestants, Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi, and Sana Raees Khan, intensifying the already heightened excitement among viewers.

The episode began with an announcement from Bigg Boss, revealing that there was an eerie presence, a ghost that would inevitably add a layer of suspense and tension to the competition. Shortly after this revelation, the three chosen housemates, Ankita, Sana, and Khanzaadi, came forward to showcase their talents, adding an unexpected twist to the episode.

The trio put on a breath taking dance performance to the enchanting tune of Aami Je Tomaar, leaving everyone in awe. Sana used her power against Vicky, a surprising move that immediately fueled speculation among the housemates and left the audience eager to witness the fallout. Meanwhile, Khanzaadi took a different approach and chose to nominate Isha, citing a lack of leadership skills as her reason for the decision.

Lastly, it was Ankita’s turn to reveal her nominations, and she did not hold back. She aimed her power at Aishwarya and Neil, making her perspective clear to all. Ankita’s statement, “I don’t think Aishwarya deserves to be in power,” sparked heated debates and confrontations among the housemates.

In the last episode, Aishwarya started the fight by making fun of Ankita for being too friendly. This made their husbands get involved in the argument too. Ankita felt hurt and criticized Aishwarya for showing her true nature. They both hurl insults at each other and Aishwarya goes as far as mimicking Ankita, claiming that she is not what she projects.