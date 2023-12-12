Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain clash over kitchen drama

In a dramatic turn of events on the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, tensions run high in the reality show’s kitchen as Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain engage in a heated argument over food preparation. The confrontation begins when Ankita, visibly irritated, asserts her stance, saying, “I prepare food for you, but you have to eat it only when Khanzadi prepares it.” This statement sets the stage for a verbal exchange that unfolds with Vicky responding sternly, “Tameez se baat karo (Talk to me politely).”

The exchange takes an emotional turn as Ankita emphasizes, “Tumhari zindagi iske bahar bhi hai. Khanzadi nahi bana kar khilayegi khana (You have a life outside of this house. Khanzadi won’t come and prepare food for you).” This triggers a sharp retort from Vicky as he questions Ankita’s contributions over the past three years, asking, “Tumne kya bana kar khila dita teen saal me (What did you make for me in the past three years)?”

The intense exchange reaches its peak when Vicky’s words bring Ankita to tears. The emotional toll of the argument becomes evident as the actor breaks down, adding a poignant layer to the unfolding drama in the Bigg Boss house. As the rift continues to widen, Ankita reveals to Vicky that her efforts in the kitchen are an expression of love and care. However, Vicky, seemingly unmoved, responds with a cold observation, “Pyaar missing hai (Love is missing).”

This kitchen clash not only exposes the challenges faced by celebrity couples under the scrutiny of the Bigg Boss cameras but also provides viewers with a glimpse into the complexities of relationships, both inside and outside the house.